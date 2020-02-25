|
Bertie Jean Bradford Pinson
Bertie Jean Bradford Pinson died peacefully, Monday, February 24, 2020 at the home of her son. She was born December 19, 1929 in Cambridge, MD and was the eldest daughter of Bertsal and Pauline Adkins Bradford.
After graduating from Cambridge High School, Bertie attended Bard-Avon Advanced Business School in Baltimore, MD. While attending school there she met her eternal companion, Jerry Thomas Pinson. For many years, Bertie worked at People's Life Insurance Company in Salisbury, MD until in 1971, Jerry's employment took them to Los Angeles, CA where Bertie began a long career at Burton Medical Lighting. She became an essential employee there taking care of international clients. She took great pride in her work.
Bertie was an avid and enthusiastic genealogist. She readily accepted any and all church callings. She was a lifelong learner and returned to college and earned her Bachelor's Degree at Cal State Northridge at the age of 65.
She will be remembered as a kind and gentle person who had a sweet smile for everyone she met. Bertie was predeceased by her parents, Bertsal and Pauline, her sister, Delores Henry, a grandson Aaron Pinson, a great-grand daughter Sarah and her husband, Jerry. She is survived by her three sons; David (wife Joanie Truitt) of Seaford, DE, Mark (wife Caren Crawley) of Pleasant Grove, UT and Darrel (wife Kathy Lee) of Payson, UT. Grandchildren: David Pinson Jr., Andrea Hooper (husband Greg), Stephen Pinson (wife Chrissy), Susan Pinson-Elliott (husband Chris), Mark III (wife Wendy), Cindy Carson (husband Brad), Samuel Pinson (wife Sara), Sarah Mendoza (husband Nick), John Pinson (wife Katie), Michael Pinson, Joshua Pinson (wife Melinda), Hannah Low (husband James) and 34 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Greenlawn Lane in Salisbury, MD. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020