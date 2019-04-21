Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Beth Ann Lewis Obituary
Beth Ann Lewis

Willard - Beth Ann Lewis, 40, of Willards, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born on July 12, 1978 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of James E. Lewis, II (Eddie) and Sharon Ann (Hastings) Lewis of Willards.

Beth was a graduate of Parkside High School class of 1996 and a graduate of the School of Nursing at Salisbury University class of 2001. She had a special gift: the ability to care for people and help those who needed a little extra assistance. She was a proud firefighter and EMT for the Willards Volunteer Fire Company. Beth was also a member of the Eden United Methodist Church in Willards, MD.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother, James E. Lewis, III (Jamie) and his wife, Tracy of Ocean Pines; nephew James B. Lewis; nieces Josslyn Lewis and Jayda Lewis all of Ocean Pines. She had a very special bond with her aunt Brenda Collins (Aunt Sis) and her uncle Richard Collins both of Gumboro, DE.

In addition, she is survived by her loving grandmother, Pauline Farlow of Pittsville and other special loved ones including uncle Ronald and aunt Carolyn Hastings, uncle Donald and aunt Patsy Hastings, and uncle David and aunt Kim Hastings. She had several dearly loved cousins and many cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James E. Lewis (Jim) and Betty J. Lewis and Leroy Hastings.

Beth will be dearly missed by anyone who ever knew her. She was a special woman who touched the lives of so many people with her infectious laugh and caring soul. Beth was an amazing ER nurse. She enjoyed horseback riding, four-wheel drive trucks, and playing volleyball. Simply put, Beth was a fun-loving country girl with a big heart.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Beth to the Eden United Methodist Church, c/o Margaret White, 7283 Main St., Willards, MD 21874 or the Willards Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 38, Willards, MD 21874.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation beginning at 12:00 noon prior to the service. Private Interment will follow the service. As Beth would request, casual dress is welcomed.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
