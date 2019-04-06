|
Betsey Taylor Barnes
Mobile, AL - Betsey Anne (Taylor) Barnes, age 92, of Mobile, formerly of Temperanceville, Virginia, passed away on April 1, 2019.
She was born May 3, 1926, in Accomack County, Virginia to the late Emmett and Mary (Gordy) Taylor, Sr. Betsey is survived by her children Emmett (Judy) Barnes, Dennis Barnes, Mary Frances (Scott) Rodriguez, Nancy (Joel) Armstrong, and her grandchildren Brooke (Cole) Osburn, Blake Barnes and Laura Barnes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel Barnes on December 8, 2001, whom she married on October 18, 1950, her brother Emmett Taylor, Jr. and one daughter-in-law, Carla Sue Barnes.
Betsey (or "Betty" as you may have known her), spent her childhood riding her beloved Chincoteague pony Bay King, and hunting for wildflowers on her family farm on the Atlantic. She attended Randolph Macon Women's College, but completed her degree taking the train by herself from Virginia to Judson College in Marion, Alabama. While there, she fell in love with the warmth of the south and later convinced her husband "Jimmy" to move the family south to the Gulf Coast.
Her love of the beach and all things artistic was passed on to her family. She spent countless hours arranging flowers for Temperanceville UMC, sewing clothes for her girls, decorating for church dinners and banquets at St. John UMC in Mobile and volunteering in the office at Ashland Place UMC.
She was elected to the Mobile Democratic Committee and worked at the election polls for many years. She also served many terms as treasurer of the Greater Mobile Area Chapter of the Judson College Alumnae Association.
Visitation will take place at Ashland Place United Methodist Church (15 Wisteria Ave, Mobile, AL) at 10:00 am on Friday, April 5 with funeral service at 10:30 am. Following the service will be a procession to Pine Crest Cemetery West.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashland Place United Methodist Church or the Mobile Museum of Art.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 6, 2019