Bettie H. Zickrick
Upper Fairmount - Bettie Hoffman Zickrick, 89, of here passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.
Bettie was born in Salisbury, Md. and moved to Willamsburg, VA at an early age.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, retired Lt. Col. Karl H. Zickrick of Upper Fairmount, a son, Karl F. Zickrick and his wife Marilyn of Texas and a grandson, Karl T. Zickrick of California.
A Memorial service and a chance to share memories will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne, Md.
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019