Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Zickrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie H. Zickrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bettie H. Zickrick Obituary
Bettie H. Zickrick

Upper Fairmount - Bettie Hoffman Zickrick, 89, of here passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.

Bettie was born in Salisbury, Md. and moved to Willamsburg, VA at an early age.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, retired Lt. Col. Karl H. Zickrick of Upper Fairmount, a son, Karl F. Zickrick and his wife Marilyn of Texas and a grandson, Karl T. Zickrick of California.

A Memorial service and a chance to share memories will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne, Md.
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now