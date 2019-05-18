|
Bettie Riggin
Cape Charles - Our Dear Mother, Bettie June Brady Marshall Riggin, residing in Plant City, FL, born June 1, 1954, began her journey into Heaven on May 12, 2019. Mom (Bettie) will be received in her heavenly home by her parents, Sam and Doris Brady; angel son, Jason Lee Marshall; sisters, Mary Ellen Birch, Beaulah Elliott, Marie Willis, Debbie Brady; and brother, Dan Brady. Bettie leaves behind here on earth her husband, Vincent Eugene Riggin of Cape Charles,VA; sons, Zachary Marshall Cardwell(David Cardwell) of Plant City, FL, and Samuel Wayne Marshall of Cape Charles; a daughter, Barbara Angela Marshall of Cape Charles; and a nephew/son, John Edward Brady of Cape Charles. Bettie had a title that she cherished much like a Queen and that was Mommom (friends of her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews referenced her as this). There was nothing more important to her than being Mommom to her grandchildren, Hollie Marshall, Erica Arizmendi, Renae Parkhurst, Allyssa Marshall, Trinity Marshall, and A.J. Price; and step grandsons, Andrew McBee, Grant Cardwell, and Blake Cardwell. Bettie also leaves here on earth a big brother whom she loves with all her heart, Samuel Brady (Louise Brady) of Capeville, VA, and many special nieces and nephews. She had welcomed many into her home, fed many meals to others, and cherished her animals. In memory of our mom we ask that you wear a tie-dye or an Eastern Shore themed shirt during the visitation held at the funeral home, for she was a proud shore girl and loved to wear them.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Lower Northampton Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. Interment will follow in Capeville Masonic Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 til 7:30 PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on May 18, 2019