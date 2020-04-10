|
Betty Ann (Leak) Edwards
PRINCESS ANNE - Betty Ann Leak Edwards was born on August 12, 1938, in Salisbury, Maryland to the late Olvin Alec Holbrook and Mamie Viola (Elzey) Holbrook. She peacefully departed this earthly life to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, P. A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, Maryland, followed by a private funeral service on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Interment will be in Parson's Cemetery, 211 West London Avenue, Salisbury, Maryland.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020