Betty Ann Taylor
Salisbury - Betty Ann Taylor, age 79, died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Born November 27, 1939, in Trinidad, Colorado and later moved to Pueblo, Colorado, when she was a young girl. When she married, she moved to Fruitland, Maryland, with her husband Thomas Taylor and lived there together for 59 years. Betty retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education as a cafeteria worker and special events assistant at the stadium and school events selling tickets to sports games. She was involved with the Girl Scouts as an Assistant Den Leader and served on a committee for the Boy Scouts. Betty was Native American and proud of her heritage. She cherished her family and all the people in the neighborhood and community. Betty always took the time to talk and listen to those who she came across and was not shy about speaking her mind. The door to her house was always open with food and conversation. She was respectfully called the matriarch of the family and by those who knew her.
Survived by her husband of 59 years Thomas C. Taylor, children Thomas Taylor (Debbie Marx), Rose Taylor (Martin Hansen), CoraLee Dykes (Billy), Eric Taylor (Nancy), and daughter-in-law Dorothee Taylor; grandchildren Christine Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Shaina Adkins (Brad Moir), David Adkins (Cheyanne Flowers), James Dykes (Rachel), Benjamin Dykes (Michele), Maria Dykes (Lyrics Cottman), Bobby Lewis(Shelly), Jason Lewis (Marisa), Chris Lewis (Jen), and Vincent Lewis (Erin); great-grandchildren Katarina Franci, Emmanual Taylor-Pereira, Maxwell Moir, Gavin Dykes, Liam Dykes, Thalia Dykes, Aria Cottman, Gracie Lewis, Ally Lewis, Ryan Lewis, Parker Lewis, Carter Lewis, Lucy Lewis; siblings Corinne Antoszewski (Bob) Pittsburg, PA, Cheryl McNeill (Mac) Cameron, NC, Lisa Lawson Tacoma, WA, Marc Gonzales (Dana) Salisbury, MD. Betty was preceded in death by siblings; Ben Gonzales, Manuel Gonzales, Michele Leary (Michael), Pat Gonzales, Marcos and Jayden Gonzales, and grandchildren William and Stanley Dykes.
Services will be held at 11am on October 1 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury, MD. Visitation will be Monday, September 30 at Holloway Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Burial will be at Wicomico Memorial Park after services. Relatives and friends are welcome to celebrate Betty's life at 1:30 at the Redmen Lodge at 103 Clyde Ave, Fruitland, MD 21826. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 28, 2019