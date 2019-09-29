|
|
Betty C. Pruitt
Snow Hill - Betty Carmean Pruitt, age92, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Snow Hill Nursing and Rehab Center after a brief stay. Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey B. and Mary Bonneville Carmean. She is survived by her beloved husband of 74 years, George Lee "Tad" Pruitt, and sister, Wilsie C Haber of Lewes DE, sisters-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Pruitt of Salisbury, and Pam McCabe of Snow Hill, Shirley Hunt of South Carolina, brother-in-law, Benny Ward (Linda) of Hebron, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was a sister, Grace Ellen Dukes, brothers-in-law Lawrence Pruitt, Homer Pruitt, Paul McCabe, Robert Wimbrow, Charles Hunt, and sister-in-law Mary T. Pruitt, and Shirley Hunt.
Betty was a devoted wife, homemaker, and aunt. She was a lifelong member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church, Snow Hill American Legion Post #67 Ladies Auxiliary, Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and the Snow Hill C.B. Club, and served on many committees at Whatcoat Church. She had attended Goldy Beacom Business College in Wilmington, DE. Betty retired from Moore Business Forms in Snow Hill where she served the company as a proof reader for many years. For the past 20-plus years she had worked as a hostess with the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill. She and Tad enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, and dining with friends and family in many area restaurants. They were a mainstay at the local American Legion on Friday nights.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30th at 11:00 AM at Whatcoat United Methodist Church on Federal St in Snow Hill. Rev. Mary Haggard will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to: Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 100 West Federal St., Snow Hill, MD 21863. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019