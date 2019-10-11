|
|
Betty Collins
Accomac - Betty Bagwell Collins, 84, of Accomac, departed this life on Wednesday, October, 2, 2019 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.
Born in Daugherty, Virginia, Betty was the daughter of the late Charlie B. Bagwell and Viola Roberts Bagwell. She worked at Whispering Pines Hotel for several years, where she met Milton Collins. Milton and Betty entered into wedlock on February 10, 1958. Betty later began working for Richard & Virginia Hall, Sr., where she worked until 2017.
Funeral services were held at Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, with Rev. Andre' P. Jefferson, Jr. officiating. Interment was in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories: sister, Arnetta Custis; brothers, Nathaniel and Donald; sister-in-law, Patricia Bagwell; brother-in-law, Zollie Branch; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019