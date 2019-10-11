Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Collins Obituary
Betty Collins

Accomac - Betty Bagwell Collins, 84, of Accomac, departed this life on Wednesday, October, 2, 2019 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.

Born in Daugherty, Virginia, Betty was the daughter of the late Charlie B. Bagwell and Viola Roberts Bagwell. She worked at Whispering Pines Hotel for several years, where she met Milton Collins. Milton and Betty entered into wedlock on February 10, 1958. Betty later began working for Richard & Virginia Hall, Sr., where she worked until 2017.

Funeral services were held at Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, with Rev. Andre' P. Jefferson, Jr. officiating. Interment was in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories: sister, Arnetta Custis; brothers, Nathaniel and Donald; sister-in-law, Patricia Bagwell; brother-in-law, Zollie Branch; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now