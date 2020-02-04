|
Betty Davis
Salisbury - Betty "Jean" (Patterson) Davis, of Salisbury, MD, died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She died of congestive heart failure. She was 84 years old.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Salisbury, MD. She was born in 1935 at her parents' home on East Vine Street next to the old Messick Ice plant. The daughter of Harry Alton Patterson Sr. and Irene Viola (Carver) Patterson, she was one of eight children.
She married the boy next door, Robert Davis, after he returned from military service. They had three sons. She worked at Woolworth in the 50s, at JC Penney in the 60s, and at The Daily Times in the 70s. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She loved taking care of her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harry Sr. and Irene, her brothers Adolphus, Donald, Harry Jr., Richard, and William, her sister Doris, her husband Robert Sr., and her son Donald. She is survived by her sister Thelma Hopkins, her sons Robert Jr. and Rodney, her grandchildren Donald, Timothy, Shannon, and Brittany, and several great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 at 2pm at Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service from 1pm to 2pm. Reverend Howard Travers will be officiating. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery following the service.
Flowers may be sent to Holloway Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020