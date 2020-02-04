Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Davis Obituary
Betty Davis

Salisbury - Betty "Jean" (Patterson) Davis, of Salisbury, MD, died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She died of congestive heart failure. She was 84 years old.

Jean was a lifelong resident of Salisbury, MD. She was born in 1935 at her parents' home on East Vine Street next to the old Messick Ice plant. The daughter of Harry Alton Patterson Sr. and Irene Viola (Carver) Patterson, she was one of eight children.

She married the boy next door, Robert Davis, after he returned from military service. They had three sons. She worked at Woolworth in the 50s, at JC Penney in the 60s, and at The Daily Times in the 70s. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She loved taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harry Sr. and Irene, her brothers Adolphus, Donald, Harry Jr., Richard, and William, her sister Doris, her husband Robert Sr., and her son Donald. She is survived by her sister Thelma Hopkins, her sons Robert Jr. and Rodney, her grandchildren Donald, Timothy, Shannon, and Brittany, and several great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 at 2pm at Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service from 1pm to 2pm. Reverend Howard Travers will be officiating. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery following the service.

Flowers may be sent to Holloway Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now