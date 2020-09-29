Betty Franke
Berlin - Betty Ehlers Franke, aka Buzz, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, after a brief bout of cancer. Buzz was surrounded by her loving family and buoyed by the support of many dear friends. Buzz blessed this world with her zest for life and her service to others for more than 92 years. She was active in the church, service organizations, and several women's groups. Always the consummate hostess, she loved entertaining and gathering with friends. She also traveled extensively with her husband Dick, her lifelong friend Gina Amy, and other family and friends, ultimately visiting more than two dozen countries. In her later years, Buzz celebrated milestone birthdays by parasailing, jet skiing, and riding a motorcycle with her grandchildren - always ready for a new adventure. She is survived by three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, with one arriving soon, as well as many dear friends. A celebration of life will be planned for next summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802, www.coastalhospice.org