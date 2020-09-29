1/
Betty Franke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Franke

Berlin - Betty Ehlers Franke, aka Buzz, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, after a brief bout of cancer. Buzz was surrounded by her loving family and buoyed by the support of many dear friends. Buzz blessed this world with her zest for life and her service to others for more than 92 years. She was active in the church, service organizations, and several women's groups. Always the consummate hostess, she loved entertaining and gathering with friends. She also traveled extensively with her husband Dick, her lifelong friend Gina Amy, and other family and friends, ultimately visiting more than two dozen countries. In her later years, Buzz celebrated milestone birthdays by parasailing, jet skiing, and riding a motorcycle with her grandchildren - always ready for a new adventure. She is survived by three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, with one arriving soon, as well as many dear friends. A celebration of life will be planned for next summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802, www.coastalhospice.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved