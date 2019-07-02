|
Betty H. Kelley
Bishopville - Betty H. Kelley, age 90, of Bishopville died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home. She was born in Bishopville and was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Stella (Tubbs) Hickman.
Betty had been a poultry grower for many years and owned Back Creek Antiques for 10 years. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in St. Martins Neck.
She is survived by four sons, William F. Vickers III of Ocean View, Joseph H. Vickers of Atlanta, GA, J. Michael Kelley and wife Kim of Bishopville and Bowman J. Kelley of Bishopville; one sister, Alberta Ralph of Dagsboro; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a special granddaughter, Megan Kelley.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Zion Church Cemetery on Back Creek Road in Bishopville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Zion Church Cemetery, c/o Naomi Johnson, 35141 Johnson Store Rd., Selbyville, DE 19975.
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019