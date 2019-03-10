|
|
Betty J. Ellis Reading
Salisbury - Betty, age 90, of Mount Vernon, passed on March 6, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She was born on July 3, 1928 in Wilmington, DE to her parents, the late McKinzie Patterson Ellis and the late Elsie Kennerly Ellis.
She was the wife of 50 years of the late Joseph Webster Reading. Betty was a wonderful and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Betty is survived by her children, Jo Lynn (Alan) Messick of Nampa, Idaho, Joseph Ellis Reading, Douglas L. (Nancy) Reading all of Mount Vernon, and Jay O. (Marjorie) Reading, Sr of Salisbury; grandchildren, Glenda (Jimmy) Jones, Joseph D. Reading, Jay O. Reading, Jr. (mother, Barbara Bonneville), Jordan Reading, Jackson Reading; great-grandchildren, Christopher Jones and Caleb Jones. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings William Ellis and Erma Ellis Stites.
Services will be held in private at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019