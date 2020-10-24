Betty Jean Livingston Dykes
Salisbury - Betty Jean Livingston Dykes, 91, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020, at the Stansell House under the loving care of Coastal Hospice. What an amazing organization!
She was born May 25, 1929 in Salisbury to her late parents, Conrad B. and Dorothy Smith Livingston. She was also predeceased by her husband of 47 years Raymond David Dykes, brother Conrad B. Livingston, Jr. and his wife Selva Jean. Also, gone before her, brother and sister in law: Robert and Thelma Dykes, Anthony and Mary Poso.
Jean's parents especially her father and favorite aunt, Rita Johnson were big influences in her life. Giving her amazing strength to raise a family with Raymond, who passed away 25 years ago this month. They had a daughter, Linda Murray Windsor, husband Mark of Naples, FL, two sons David (Buddy) Dykes, his wife Marcia Rigsby-Dykes of Dagsboro, DE and Steven (Scott) Dykes and his wife Shelly Davis Dykes of Delmar, DE.
Jean had several grandchildren, Michael Murray, Julie Legan, Andrea Compton, Kyle, Kelci, Konner and Kaila Dykes. They all loved their Granny very much. She attended as many of their events as she could.
There were nieces and nephews that were special to Aunt Jean. They liked taking her to breakfast at Dayton's. Joe Dykes, his wife Karen O'Brien, Cynthia Humphrey, her husband John, Charles Parker, his wife Sharon, Luanne Holland, her husband LT, Barbie McDaniel and her husband Park. Sometimes they would bring Jean's sister in law Doris Parker Reed.
Coming from a large family there were also many cousins that played important roles in Jean's life. The closest, literally across the street for many years was Phil and Susan Johnson. The Livingston Family had a reunion for 88 years at Union Church so all of these cousins would get together and visit even if it was just once a year. It was an important event that Jean tried never to miss.
Betty Jean graduated from Wicomico High School in 1946. Several of her classmates continued to meet monthly for lunch up until just a few months ago. That is a wonderful testament to the type of friend she was to so many. Too many to name and many that had passed before. She always said she missed them so much. Many of her friends had been widowed for 20 or more years but they were there for one another. Traveling, going to Oriole games and Spring Training. They loved playing cards and she was still doing that until just a few weeks ago.
Jean talked about working at DPL in the early days but spent most of her life working with the Wicomico County Board of Education. She worked at both James M Bennett High School and Fruitland Intermediate School. She still had friends from both that she would get together with for lunch. That was the nice thing about living here her whole life, those long-term friendships.
The past 5 years living at Mallard Landing was a wonderful experience. She had a lot of fun there. Some of her high school friends lived there also. Jean will be missed by many. Thanks to all who visited her, care for her and loved her all of these years.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31 at 11 am at Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. A Celebration of her Life will be scheduled at a late date. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to the Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visitwww.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.