Betty Jenkins
Delmar - Betty Jenkins, 90, of Delmar, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 3, 1928 in Baltimore, the daughter of the late William Joseph Sprole and Kathleen Helen Sprole.
Betty worked many years for Hughes Equipment Company in Delmar and after her "retirement" she went to work at Kitty's Flowers in Salisbury for over 20 years.
She loved her job as a floral designer and her love for flowers carried over to her garden at home. When not reading, taking photos or singing to the radio, she could often be found wielding a chainsaw or a shovel in her self-made arboretum. She enjoyed playing bridge once a week at the Happy Timers Club in Salisbury and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan who rarely missed an opportunity to watch a game on television.
She is survived by her children, Kit Wright (John), PJ Olson (Bob), and Mike Jay (Kelly Burma); grandchildren, Alena Wright, Kelly McCartin, David Wright, and Shannon Jay; a great grandson, John Narayan Wright; brothers, Jim & Ed Sprole; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Jenkins; ex-husband, Kenneth Jay; daughter, Jackie McCartin; granddaughter, Jennifer Jay; and brothers, William and Richard Sprole.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday March 31, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2812 Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. The family requests attendees come in their Oriole hats/shirts or wear Oriole orange. Go O's!
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com. In honor of Betty's life, family requests flowers or donations to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Salisbury, or donations to Coastal Hospice.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019