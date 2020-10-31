1/1
Betty Jo Newcomb
Betty Jo Newcomb

Betty Jo Newcomb, age 99, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020.

Born in Portland, Oregon on August 13, 1921, Betty was the daughter of Col.

Vere Painter and Clara Thaman Painter. Much of her childhood was spent in various US Army bases including two years in Manilla, Philippines. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics from the University of Delaware in 1943. She later earned a Masters in Education from Salisbury University.

A long time resident of Salisbury, Betty is remembered by the many students to whom she taught home economics and acted as a guidance counselor for at Wicomico Junior High School, Bennett High School and Parkside High School. She was also an accomplished and award winning quilt maker.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Albert Newcomb and a daughter Kathleen Bahen. Surviving her are two daughters, Joal Smith of Bend, OR and Barbara Schulte of Ellicott City, MD and Chincoteague, VA. and two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside celebration.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
