Salisbury - Surrounded by loved ones, Betty L. Brown passed away peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on February 11th. She was predeceased by her husband Irvin L. Brown, her mother Della Alexander Cox, and her siblings. Betty and her husband were the founders of Delmarva Electric Motors and Machine, Inc, which now celebrates its 61st anniversary this month. They were also stockholders and on the board of directors at Forestwise Products and Allied Building Center, as well as investors in several local subdivisions.



A mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Betty is survived by her daughter Linda Brown Windsor and her two sons, J. Gary Brown and wife Nancy, and David F. Brown and wife Dawn.



Betty's favorite poem from Margaret F. Powers stated that material success mattered not, ending "But the world may be a little better because I was important in the life of a child." Her adult grandchildren, Jeffrey Gilbert and wife Kris, Kelly Gilbert Hawkins and husband Jason, Jodi Brown, Spencer Brown, and Jamie Tregoe, as well as many nieces and nephews can attest to that. Five great-grandchildren could as well. The family is especially grateful to niece Rebecca Wells, whose loving care during her last two years was above and beyond.



Visitation for family and friends will be held at Holloway Funeral Home February 21st from 5 - 7 PM. A memorial service will be held on February 22nd at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may send contributions to her church, Union United Methodist Church at Jackson and Union Church Rd, 21804 and Coastal Hospice. Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019