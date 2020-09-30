1/1
Betty L. Duncan
1936 - 2020
Betty L. Duncan

Selbyville - Betty L. Duncan, age 84, of Selbyville died Monday, September 28, 2020 at home. She was born in Williamsville, DE and was the daughter of the late Rowlton and Daisie (Baker) Gray.

She retired from Emings in Bishopville, helping them with catering events and had attended Roxana United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Rev. Frederick W. Duncan and wife Pat of Salisbury and Richard A. Duncan Sr. and wife Debbie of Selbyville; a daughter, Sharon L. Robinson and husband Gary of Bishopville; three grandchildren, Heather Parsons, Richard Duncan Jr. and Wendy Robinson; ten great-grandchildren, Briar Parsons, Gage Pettit, Corbin Pettit, Reid Duncan, Rowen Duncan, Olivia Duncan, Hayley Britt, Jace Britt, Kennedy Belcher and Lincoln Belcher; and a cousin, Janet Whitten.

A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, October 2 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Pastor John Schutt officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery in Bishopville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Roxana United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Jane Bennett, 38311 River Birch Dr. Selbyville, DE 19975.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
