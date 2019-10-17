|
Betty L. Elliott
Salisbury - Betty L. Elliott, 88, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home. Born November 21, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother Mary Jenkins who raised her when her mother passed at a young age.
Mrs. Elliott worked in the garment industry and enjoyed ceramics. She was a people person who would go out of her way to help someone.
She is survived by her three sons, Richard L. Elliott, Jr. and his wife, Karen, Robert Elliott and his wife, Sharon, and Roy Elliott and his husband, David; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Elliott, Sr. in 1991; two brothers, Arthur and William Jenkins; a sister, Shirley; and her beloved Pug, Lulu.
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday at 2pm at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the , 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019