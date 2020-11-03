Betty L. Hitch
Snow Hill - Betty L. Hitch, 85, a long time resident of Snow Hill, MD, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born on October 21, 1935 in Stockton, MD she was a daughter of the late Preston and Mabel Hancock Pusey and the wife of the late Charles Curtis Hitch who died in 2009.
She was a graduate of Snow Hill High School and a devoted homemaker, who also worked for Moore Business Forms, Central Implement and Dr. Lamar. She served as a volunteer for the Chi Rho Youth Group in Snow Hill and was instrumental in starting the A.S.P., Easter Egg project, to raise funds for their mission trips to Appalachia and was an active member of Spence Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hitch is survived by two sons, Keith Hitch, Sr. and his wife Linda of Mint Hill, NC and Michael Hitch, Sr. and his wife Barbara of Snow Hill, MD; five grandchildren, Keith Hitch, Jr. and his wife Brittany, Michael Hitch, Jr. and his wife Krystle, David Hitch and his wife Katelyn, Evan Hitch and his fiancée, Lily Austin and Erica Hitch; five great grandchildren, Emersyn, Makenzie, Harlee, Charlotte and Carter Hitch two brothers, Larry Pusey, Sr. and his wife Cheryl of Milford, DE and Roland Pusey and his wife Pat of Atlantic, VA as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Ken Elligson, will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM, in the Spence Family Center, 4814 Paw Paw Creek Road, Snow Hill, MD, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Spence Baptist Church Cemetery, Spence Church Road, Snow Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spence Baptist Church Music Fund, 4824 Paw Paw Creek Road, Snow Hill, MD 21863.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
