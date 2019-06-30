|
Betty Lee Mills
Hebron - On Wednesday, June 26, surrounded by loving family, Betty Lee Mills, 87, of Hebron, MD, passed from this life. Born in Washington, DC, Betty was one of eight children born to Goldie and Frank Coffman. She worked as a secretary in the DC area. At 18, Betty married James A Mills, Sr. They moved to Cedar Grove, MD, where they raised six children. For several years, Betty worked in Damascus Intermediate School. Widowed in 1989, Betty moved to Hebron, MD and adopted a seventh child.
Lovingly and generously, Betty gave of herself, without reserve. Deeply devoted to her family, she inspired them and others with her humility, goodness and joy. Betty had a gift of seeing the goodness in a person, and inspiring them to see this in themselves. Throughout life's challenges, she radiated deep inner peace and joy.
Betty loved her faith and lived in testament to it, in her church and through her love and lifelong service to others. For many years, she volunteered at the St. Francis de Sales Carriage House, and at various other local community ministries for the poor. She volunteered as a dog walker at the Wicomico County Humane Society.
Betty treasured time with her sisters, and deeply appreciated her many friendships. She loved busy family gatherings, filled with children's voices. Family, and many others, called her by the affectionate title of 'Mompie'.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Mills, her mother, Goldie White, brothers Bussy Coffman and Buddy Coffman, and sisters Norine West and Margaret Golden. Two other siblings died in early childhood.
Betty is survived by numerous descendants, including: Pam and David Bradford, Jim Mills, Jr., Patricia and Robert Berard, Chris and Diana Mills, Mike and Missi Mills, Tom Millls and Sammi Mills. Surviving grandchildren and spouses include Hickory Hall, Erin and Don Hall III, Kateri Hall, Henry Hall, Sara Hall and Shannon Dykes, Annie and Andrew Reynolds, Candace Eure and Willy Hall, Angela and Russell Berard, Stephanie and Nick Macola, William Berard, Jackie and Ricky Berard, Krista Mills, Alicia and Hunter McPhillips, Elizabeth Mills, Tiffany Mills and Rob Crouch, Lollie Mills and Darren Sanders, Kelsey Mills and Chris Wilkerson, Hannah Mills and Luke Mills. Betty is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, several step great-grandchildren and four new arrivals due within months. She is survived by family member Don Hall Jr., by her sister, Joy Ballinger, and several loved nieces and nephews. We rejoice that she is at peace, with God, and with her husband.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury, MD on Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 am. A reception in the church basement will follow. At a later date, Betty will be buried beside her husband in Rockville MD, in a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Joseph House, Salisbury MD, or to the Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center, Salisbury, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019