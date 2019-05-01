|
|
Betty Leonard
Salisbury - Betty Leonard, 92, passed away April 28, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD.
Born on April 11, 1927 in Galena, MD, Betty was a loving, authentic Christian and lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She was the daughter of Clinton Guthrie Sr. and Gladys Guthrie. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Joe Leonard; son, Joey Leonard; and brother, Clint Guthrie.
Betty was intellectually gifted, entering Temple University in 1943 at the age of 16 to pursue a degree in Journalism. She worked while raising her family, primarily as a medical transcriptionist. Betty was a talented gardener, lover of nature, artist, and pianist; she adored sharing these talents with those she loved. She avidly supported many environmental and animal advocacy charities and this passion for animals made her an amazing mommy to many rescued fur babies. Betty and husband Joe, longtime members of the Elks Club, enjoyed decades of golfing with friends and family.
In her later years, Betty enjoyed dinners and doggie playdates with son Thomas Leonard and wine and good conversation with daughters Elizabeth Ireland and Valerie Turner. She deeply loved her grandchildren, Danielle (Turner) Nagele, Joseph Ireland, and Samuel Ireland, and her great grandchildren, Amelia Murphy, Grant Nagele, and Layne Ireland. She was a devoted mother and friend to her children by marriage, DeEtta Curtis, Kevin Ireland, and Daniel Turner. Betty leaves behind many dear friends, loving nieces, a nephew, and their children. If she loved you, be assured, it was unconditional and she prayed for you often!
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, May 4, visitation 10am - 11am and service thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, Betty preferred donations be made to The Nature Conservancy or Worcester County Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019