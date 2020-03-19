|
Betty Lou Bloodsworth
Salisbury - Betty Lou Bloodsworth of Salisbury Maryland passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born in Monie, Somerset County Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Georgia Smith Noble. She was 92 yrs old.
Betty Lou's work experience began in Princess Anne as a secretary to Senator L. Creston Beauchamp. Upon moving to Crisfield with her family she worked part time at Carvel Hall. As a resident of Wicomico County, she was employed as a secretary at James M Bennet Senior High School. She retired in 1988 from Salisbury University as management associate to Dr. Thomas Bellevance, former president of SU.
Betty Lou enjoyed a variety of volunteer experiences; secretary to the Manokin Chapter of the Eastern Star in Princess Anne, Junior Board volunteer at McCready Hospital in Crisfield, member of the advisory board at Wor-Wic Community College, volunteer at PRMC and Coastal Hospice. Betty Lou was a long time member of Asbury Methodist Church where she served on various committees and helped at the opportunity shop.
Betty Lou was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Denwood "Dennie" Bloodswoth Jr., son and daughter in law Steve and Linda Bloodsworth, daughter and son in law Patti and Kurt Schuster, her grandson and granddaughter in law Bryan and Lanae Schuster, grandson Mike Schuster and Michelle Redinger, grandson and granddaughter in law Andy and Nancy Bloodsworth, great grandchildren Annabelle and Liam Bloodsworth, a nephew and his wife Rett and Becky Noble, niece Cindy Noble, grandniece Kari Marr (Drew), grandnephew Brad Noble.
A private family service will be held with Bill Sterling of Asbury United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury MD., or Coastal Hospice, PO box 1733, Salisbury MD., 21804.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury MD., or Coastal Hospice, PO box 1733, Salisbury MD., 21804.
