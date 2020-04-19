|
Betty-Lou Bowman
Ocean Pines - Betty-Lou L. Bowman, 90, of Ocean Pines passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital. Born October 28, 1929 in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late Oscar Ferdinand Leonard and Lula Margaret Black Leonard.
Betty-Lou graduated from Western High School in Baltimore and went to work at USF&G. In 1951 she married her husband of 50 years Charles W. "Bill" Bowman and after his military service they moved to Catonsville, MD where they raised their four children. They were active members of Hunting Ridge Presbyterian Church in Baltimore. She was very active in AFS sponsoring several students, a Red Cross water safety instructor for 40 years for which she was awarded the WJZ Gold 13 salute, donated over 35 gallons of blood for the Red Cross and was a past Girl Scout Troup Leader. In 1990 they moved to Ocean Pines where she was a charter member of the Atlantic General Hospital Volunteers, recognized by the auxiliary for over 10,000 hours of service, served on the Executive Board and was a member of a PEO group in Salisbury. She was a chronic volunteer.
She is survived by four children, Sandy Robins (John), Wendy Sevier (JC), Margaret Kahl (Christian, II), Alan Bowman (Karen); eight grandchildren, James "Bo" McAllister, Justin "Brian" McAllister, Justin Sevier, Travis Sevier, Kaitlyn Kahl, Jordan Kahl, Matthew Bowman, Morgan Bowman; four great-grandchildren, Jaymen, Ajay, and Bodhi Patellister; and Jenna Sevier; and a niece, Donna Stotts and nephew, Daniel Stotts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles Willard "Bill" Bowman.
A private graveside service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life in the Ocean City and Baltimore areas will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in memory of Betty-Lou to Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, MD 21811-1151 or Hunting Ridge Presbyterian Church, 4640 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020