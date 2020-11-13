Betty Lou Townsend
SALISBURY - Betty Lou Townsend, 90, of Salisbury, passed in the company of family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born on August 10, 1930 in Gladesville, WV, she was the daughter of the late David Carl Craft and the late Hazel Virginia Craft.
Betty retired from the federal government after thirty years of service having worked for several agencies including the FBI, Civil Service Commission, Atomic Energy Commission, and the Naval Surface Weapons Center from which she retired as Chief purchasing Agent. After her retirement from the federal government she worked for the Rouse Company in Columbia, Maryland as well as earning her real estate license.
Betty was committed to her faith in Jesus Christ and served in several churches throughout her lifetime in several areas including choir member, Sunday School teacher, and ministry leader. She enjoyed travelling, square dancing, rug hooking and sewing, reading and writing and wrote and published a book Rosy, Promises at the age of eighty five. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Betty is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. W. Stephen (Nancy) Neel of Sykesville, MD; Daughter, Katrina (Thomas) Stephanos; grandchildren, Melissa (Bryan) Mowell, Jeremy Neel, Joshua (Kait) Neel, Sarah (Lee Anderson) Neel, John (Kathleen) Stephanos, Rachael (Brian) Warren, Jessica (Justin) Rittenhouse, and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Wayne Townsend; her son, John David Neel; and siblings, Mary, Robert, June, and Donald.
Services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury MD 21804. A visitation will be held 1-hour prior from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Services also will be webcast live at www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH
. Services will be officiated by Rev. Justin Rittenhouse. Private interment will take place at Garden of the Pines Cemetery in Berlin, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to South Columbia Baptist Church, 8814 Guilford Road, Columbia, MD 21046 or Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.