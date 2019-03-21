Betty M. Galeone



Pocomoke City - Betty M. Galeone, 90, of Pocomoke City, died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Chesapeake Cottage surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 5, 1928 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edgar C. and Sarah Bradley Bacon.



Betty worked for 20 years at Moore Business Forms where she enjoyed her job as a proof reader and made many friends. She loved bowling and served on several leagues. She will also be remembered for baking for others, especially her pies and cakes.



She is survived by three sons, Michael B. Galeone and his wife Becky of Pocomoke City, Barry L. Galeone and his wife Donna of Pocomoke City and William Craig Galeone, of Selbyville; three grandchildren, David Galeone and his wife Erica, Cathy Holland and her husband Roland and Olivia Galeone; two step grandchildren, Adrienne Downing and her husband Lance and Aaron Rock and his wife Jennifer; eleven great grandchildren and many extended family members.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Galeone; two brothers, Edgar and Carlton Bacon; a sister Charlotte Richards and her daughter in law, Donna Galeone.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Kerry Hinton will officiate. Interment will follow in the Pitts Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, 201 Meadow Lane, Pocomoke City, MD.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Dept., 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.