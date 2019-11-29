|
Betty Mae Joines
Sharptown - Betty Mae Joines of Sharptown, MD passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was 94 years old. Betty was born in Millsboro, DE on November 7, 1925 to the late John and Elsie Pusey Brittingham. In addition to her parents she is also preceded by her husband Norman Joines in 2010, a son, Gregory Joines in 1986, and a sister, Barbara Shultie and a brother, Clifton Brittingham.
She grew up in Millsboro, DE and graduated from Millsboro High School. She later moved to Berlin, MD and her last residence was with her daughter Karen and her granddaughter Stacy and her family in Sharptown. Betty was a homemaker. She and her husband together raised four daughters and a son. Then she also lovingly raised four granddaughters. Some of her hobbies included reading, sewing, watching True Crime TV and shopping. She especially loved jewelry and shoes. She also was a collector of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Betty was known as "the boss of the family". She may have been the boss, but she did it with the best intentions for her family. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by four daughters, Lynn Baker of Millsboro, DE; Karen Joines of Sharptown, MD, Joan Collins of FL and Denise Ellis of VA. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Stacy Ennis, Tracy Schmidt, Karla Zaccarello, Tina Schmidt, Lori Hudson, Danna Sammons, Greg Messick and Caila Messick. She also leaves behind 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Pretty Paws Grooming, 1496 Still Meadows Blvd, Salisbury, and MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019