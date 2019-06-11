Betty Mae Layfield



Delmar - Betty Mae Layfield, 78, of Delmar, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late George Harmon and Pearl Magarten Parsons Harmon.



Betty worked for Bennett Drug in Salisbury after graduating from Wicomico High School. Shortly after marriage, she worked alongside her late husband, Wayne running the family farm and raising their three daughters. Later in life, she worked at Arby's for over 15 years, retiring in 2005. She loved flowers and gardening, spending time outdoors at the farm, but her greatest joy was enjoying time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by three daughters, Michelle Ann Brittingham & husband, Rob of Salisbury, Lisa Lynn Layfield & her fiancée, Chris Sutton of Berlin, and Lori Lee Overington & her husband, Walt of Lincoln, DE; 8 grandchildren, Anthony "Tony" Hilton, Ashley R. Boyce, Wayne Hilton, LynnAnn Morris, Jacqueline Sparks, Casey Wimer, Erik Lahman, and Robert L. Brittingham, Jr.; 17 great grandchildren; two brothers, Joshua Nichols & his wife, Sheila of Fruitland, and Mike Workman of Salisbury; a sister in law, ( who was like a sister ) Margaret Wheeler of Delmar, MD; and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne Paul Layfield in 2007.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.