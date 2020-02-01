|
|
Betty Mae Powell
Mt. Vernon - Betty Mae Dykes Powell, 88, of here passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at home of her daughter.
Betty was born in Salisbury on June 26, 1931. She graduated from Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 as an R.N. Most of her career was doing private duty and she also worked at Wicomico Nursing Home. After retirement, she and her late husband, Ralph "Sonny" Powell, Jr. moved to Mt. Vernon in 1992. Betty enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her late husband, she was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Mary & Joseph Rounds of Salisbury who raised Betty and her late sister, Wanda Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl O'Neal (Keith) of Mt. Vernon, granddaughters Tara Krick (Tim) of Federalsburg, and Katie O'Neal of Salisbury, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank those who assisted with her care, Diane, Robin, and Alyssa.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mt. Vernon and Bonnie Stone will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Dept. C/O Cindy Pietroski, 27440 Mt. Vernon Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit. www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020