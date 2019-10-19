|
Betty Moore Simms
Salisbury - Betty Moore Simms, 88, of Salisbury, passed away on October 18, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 26, 1931 in Glasgow, VA to the late Nelson and Edith Moore.
Betty graduated from Natural Bridge High School in 1950, and the Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing in Salisbury, MD, in 1953. It was during this time that she met her future husband, William E. Simms Jr. They cherished one another and the life they built together for more than 65 years.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her stepmother, Frances Moore, and several special aunts, who raised her like one of their own.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, a son, Douglas (Marilyn) Simms of Montgomery, AL, Lee Simms of Hebron, and a daughter, Janet (Corey) Kennington of Eden. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Alex Simms, Giselle Simms, Katie (Jake) Parsons, Zachary Simms, Noah Simms, Wilton Kennington and Caroline Kennington, as well as two great grandchildren, Cole Parsons and Emma Parsons.
Betty retired from the Wicomico County Health Department in Salisbury in 1992 after 18 years of service as a community health nurse. Prior to that she worked at the Peninsula General Hospital and several private doctors' offices in Salisbury. Betty was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland, the Town & Country Garden Club, and she served on the Wicomico County Commission on Aging.
A Visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 11:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD with visitation 1-hour prior from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Rev. Bill Sterling will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD, 21802, or to St. John's United Methodist Church, 312 E Main St, Fruitland, MD 21826.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019