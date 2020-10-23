Betty Nock

Betty NockTasley - Betty L. Nock, 84, of Tasley, Virginia, passed away peacefully from earth to her home in paradise on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence.Born in Melfa, Virginia, Betty was the daughter of the late James Garrison and Edith West Harmon. She was affectionately known as "Ms. Betty" or Aunt Betty Lee" by her family and friends. Betty was previously employed by John W. Taylor Packing Company. She was also a dietician aide for the Parksley Nursing Home before staying home to take care of her children. On January 14, 153, she married Lorenzo Nock, Sr.Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Snead's Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery, Keller, Virginia, with Rev. George Holmes officiating.Betty leaves to cherish her fond memories: her children, Yvonne Ayres, Margaret Dix, Sylvia Fiddemon, Denise Byrd, Lorenzo Nock, Jr., Natalie Brinkley, Randolph Nock, Deon Davis, and Anthony Nock; two sisters-in-law, Mae Anna Nock, and Margaret Nock; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of special family friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.