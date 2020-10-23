1/
Betty Nock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Nock

Tasley - Betty L. Nock, 84, of Tasley, Virginia, passed away peacefully from earth to her home in paradise on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Melfa, Virginia, Betty was the daughter of the late James Garrison and Edith West Harmon. She was affectionately known as "Ms. Betty" or Aunt Betty Lee" by her family and friends. Betty was previously employed by John W. Taylor Packing Company. She was also a dietician aide for the Parksley Nursing Home before staying home to take care of her children. On January 14, 153, she married Lorenzo Nock, Sr.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Snead's Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery, Keller, Virginia, with Rev. George Holmes officiating.

Betty leaves to cherish her fond memories: her children, Yvonne Ayres, Margaret Dix, Sylvia Fiddemon, Denise Byrd, Lorenzo Nock, Jr., Natalie Brinkley, Randolph Nock, Deon Davis, and Anthony Nock; two sisters-in-law, Mae Anna Nock, and Margaret Nock; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of special family friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved