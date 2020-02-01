|
|
BETTY PHILLIPS
SEAFORD - Betty Phillips, age 91, of Seaford, DE passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Betty was a bookkeeper and a seamstress and was still working up to the time of her passing.
Her husband Franklin Lee Phillips died in 2001. She is survived by her daughter, Janet P. Mitchell (Richard), granddaughters, Lora M. Schuler (William) and Dawn M. Parks (Terry), great grandchildren, Terry Lee Parks III, Garrett Ross Anderson, Mitchell Benjamin Anderson (Ben), Clint Anderson, Chellsy Parks (Melvin) and Jenna Parks, great-great-grandchildren, Jordan Parks, Mela Taylor, Lily Nagy. And we must not forget Spencer the cat.
Funeral Services will be Monday, February 3rd at 2 PM at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipely St, Seaford, where friends may call from 1 to 2. Burial will be in Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations may be made to the Nanticoke Senior Center, P O Box 406, Seaford, DE 19973.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020