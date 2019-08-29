Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Atlantic Baptist Church
Atlantic, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Atlantic Baptist Church
Atlantic, MD
View Map
Betty Sparrow Wood


1925 - 2019
Betty Sparrow Wood Obituary
Betty Sparrow Wood

Temperanceville, VA - Betty Sparrow Wood, 94, went to be home with her Lord and Savior from her Temperanceville, VA home, on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by loving family members. Born on June 29, 1925 in Silva, VA, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Dessie Culp Sparrow.

She and her late husband John William "Bill" Wood, owned and operated an Exxon Service Station in Temperanceville, VA for most of their married life. They were married on May 31, 1968 and had 39 years of beautiful marriage prior to his death on April 8, 2007. She and her first husband, Ronald Hugh Goleman, Sr., were married for 25 years prior to his death. Betty became a Virginia Magistrate in 1978 and was appointed as Chief Magistrate of Accomack and Northampton Counties in 1989 and served in that position until her retirement, at the age of 80, on January 1, 2006.

She and Bill were both active members of the Atlantic Baptist Church in Atlantic, VA.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Dessie Ruth (John) Bertch of IN, Margaret Ann (Randy) Polski of Baltimore, MD; two sons, Gene Lee (Bettye) Goleman and Walton Lee (Donna) Goleman all of Temperanceville, VA; Bill's daughter, whom she treated as her own, Tammy Sue (Pastor Joseph LeCates) LeCates; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren and many extended family members that she also loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, Betty was preceded in death by two sons, Ronnie H. Goleman and Jesse James Goleman and her 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Maury Enright, Rev. Richard Inman and Pastor Joe LeCates, will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Atlantic Baptist Church, Atlantic, VA 23303. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.

If desired, contributions may be made to Atlantic Baptist Church, 10084 Atlantic Road, Atlantic, VA 23303 or Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
