Betty T. Alexander



Salisbury - Betty T. Alexander, 93, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born on March 6, 1926 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of Carl and Mamie Pollitt.



Betty was a member of Faith Community Church in Salisbury, a life member and past President of the Women's Aux. VFW Post 194, and a past member of the American Legion Post 64 Women's Aux.



Betty is survived by Daughter, Janet T. (Brian) Vilkas of Salisbury, MD; Daughters-in-Law, Betty Sue Townsend of Cape Coral, FL and Debbie Townsend of NC; Sister, Peggy Taylor of Salisbury, MD; Grandchildren, Brian Townsend of HI, Alex Charles Townsend of FL, Jacob Lewis (Heather) of Hebron, MD, and Brittony Townsend of NC; Step-Grandchildren, Christopher Vilkas of Hebron, MD, Nicholas Vilkas of Hebron, MD, and Bobby Purnell of Hebron, MD; Several nieces and nephews.



Betty is preceded by Father, Carl W. Pollitt Sr.; Mother, Mamie Moore Pollitt; Husband, Norris Townsend Sr.; Sons, Alex Carl Townsend and Norris Townsend Jr.; Husband, Charles "Bill" Alexander; Brothers, Bob Pollitt and Carl Pollitt Jr.; Son-in-Law Bob Purnell.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, MD.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or VFW Aux Post 194, 821 E. Williams St., Salisbury, MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary