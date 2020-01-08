Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Jerusalem Cemetery
Parsonsburg, MD
Betty Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Warren


1933 - 2020
Betty Warren Obituary
Betty Warren

Parsonsburg - Betty Warren, 86 of Parsonsburg, passed away January 7, 2020. Born on April 5, 1933 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Lola Dryden.

Survived by William and his wife Donna, Cathie Warren-Abramowicz; grandchildren Mea Abramowicz and Mary Jess Shaver and her husband Zachary; great-grandson Warren Ray Shaver; many loving nieces and nephews, church family and friends. Preceded in death by husband William Edward Warren; siblings George Dryden, Ruth Austin, Anna Mae O'Grady, and Morris Dryden; son-in-law Christopher Abramowicz; several nieces and nephews.

For many years, Betty worked for the former Wicomico Teen Adult Center, now Dove Pointe, and on the family farm. Betty was a member Jerusalem United Methodist Church where she was a former Adult Sunday School teacher, the Parsonsburg Volunteer Ladies Auxiliary, she loved to crochet, read and was a friend to all.

A funeral service will take place Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00am, Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will immediately follow at Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's honor may be made to the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company or Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Parsonsburg. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
