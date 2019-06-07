|
Bette Watson LeBrun, a long-time resident of West Monroe, passed away on June 4, 2019, after a long illness.
Mrs. LeBrun was born in Flora, Mississippi, the daughter of late Arthur Watson and late Jewel Hawkins Watson Lay. She graduated from Flora High School and went to work for Southern Bell. In 1953, she met Alfred E. LeBrun and began a romance that in 1956, culminated in the couple's marriage in while he was stationed in Germany with the United States Air Force. After his discharge, the couple moved to Ruston until his graduation from Louisiana Tech University. They then moved to West Monroe in 1960 and have lived here since that time.
Mrs. LeBrun was a graduate of University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Survivors include her husband, Mr. Al LeBrun, Sr.; Daughter, Patricia LeBrun Fuller and husband Dr. Bruce; Sons, Al LeBrun, Jr. and wife Elizabeth, Michael LeBrun and wife Suzanne, and Dr. Chris LeBrun and daughter-in-law, Londa; Grandchildren, Caitlin Harrison and husband Hunter, Jeffrey Fuller, and Josh Fuller; Matthew, Margaret, and Anna LeBrun; and Adam and Alex LeBrun; Sister, Myra Bernice Spears; Brother, Jack Combes; and One Great Grandchild, Lincoln Harrison.
Family visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Funeral services will be Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Mulhearn Chapel with Father Frank Coens and Rev. Eugene Brown officiating. Interment will be in St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to .
The family would like to give special thanks to Caring Hands Hospice, Brooke Wall, Andrea Helairo and Stacey Jones; and her sitters, Lois and Kim Loyd, and to Arbor Lake Staff.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 7, 2019