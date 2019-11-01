|
|
Betty Wilde
Ocean City - Betty Munsey Wilde, age 95, passed peacefully on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at her beloved home on Butterfish Cove in Ocean City.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Stevenson of Roanoke, VA and her second husband, Kenneth R. Wilde of Ocean City, MD as well as her seven siblings. She is survived by her loving god daughter, Sheila Ann Williams and her husband Kelly of Las Vegas, NV their daughter, Jamie Lee Williams and her husband Danny as well as their children Bennett and Miles, of California and, several nieces and nephews. Betty also will be remembered by her very special neighbors, Alfred and Betsy Harrison their children, Avery and, Wyatt, her devoted caregivers, Helen and Paul Mumford, Kita Walker, Lori Hinmon, Ancy Bowden, Tonya Powell and, Kate Records.
She received her education from Roanoke and Salem, VA schools. She was a member of St. Pauls by the Sea Episcopal Church where she was a member of the altar guild. Betty was also a former member of the Dunes Club of Maryland and spent eight years volunteering at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin MD.
Those close to her would like to give a special thanks to Bill Greer, Wendy Fitzgerald and their staff for the wonderful care that they gave to Betty.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 am with Rev. Matthew D'Amario officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to the Worcester County Developmental Center, P.O. Box 70, Newark, MD 21841 where, the clients had a special place in her heart.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland and condolences may be sent via; www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019