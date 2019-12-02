|
Beverly A. Tran
Berlin - Berlin
Beverly Anne Tran, age 73, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Raised in Roselle Park, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Paul P. Kukan and Mary Schwartz Kukan. She is survived by her husband, Alan Tran, and children, Dennis P. Wood and his wife Mariangely, Andrew R. Tran, and Joanne Hollander and her husband Gordon. There are two grandchildren, Haley Hollander and Shannon Tran. Also surviving is a sister, Marlene Mihalik and her husband Robert. She was preceded in death by her brother Paul P. Kukan, Jr.
Mrs. Tran had worked for Supermarkets General Corp - Pathmark, as a telephone analyst for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, restaurants. She especially loved her grandchildren, and her granddogs.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6th, at 12:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Deacon Charles Weschler will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019