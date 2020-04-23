|
|
Beverly Ann Andrew
Denton - Beverly Ann Andrew, 80, of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, MD. Beverly was the wife of A. Curtis Andrew of A. Curtis Andrew Auction, Inc.; mother of Sandy Andrew Roe (Michael, Sr.); grandmother of Michael, Jr. and Miles Roe; special cousin, Gail Mink; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Union United Methodist Church, 301 N. Main St., Federalsburg, MD 21632 or , C/O National Auctioneers Association, Att.: Lauren Martin, 8880 Ballentine, Overland Park, KS 66214. Online condolences to moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020