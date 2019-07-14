Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Frye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Frye


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann Frye Obituary
Beverly Ann Frye

Salisbury - Beverly Ann Frye, 56, of Salisbury, passed away July 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born July 6, 1963, she was the daughter of Tom and Jeanette Fitzgerald. Survived by daughter Renee Delery and her husband Bill; grandchildren Rodney Jarvi III, Jakob Jarvi, Leigha Delery, and McKenzie Delery; siblings James Fitzgerald, Ellen Wilson, Larry Fitzgerald, and Tina Hall; many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Jeanette Fitzgerald; siblings Lee Fitzgerald and Teresa King. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now