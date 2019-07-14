|
Salisbury - Beverly Ann Frye, 56, of Salisbury, passed away July 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born July 6, 1963, she was the daughter of Tom and Jeanette Fitzgerald. Survived by daughter Renee Delery and her husband Bill; grandchildren Rodney Jarvi III, Jakob Jarvi, Leigha Delery, and McKenzie Delery; siblings James Fitzgerald, Ellen Wilson, Larry Fitzgerald, and Tina Hall; many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Jeanette Fitzgerald; siblings Lee Fitzgerald and Teresa King. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
