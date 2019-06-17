|
Beverly Baker Enos
Seaford - Beverly Baker Enos, 64, of Seaford, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 peacefully at Genesis Seaford Center. Born on March 23, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Nettie Baker.
Beverly is survived by two sisters, Brenda Perdue Collins and husband Allan of Delmar, DE and Mary Morris and her husband Thomas of Snow Hill, MD; three brothers, George Baker of Whitesville, DE, Charles Baker and his wife Linda of Laurel, DE, and Elson Baker; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Enos, five sisters, Doris Fisher, Ruth Foskey, Marilyn Tyndall, Linda Gravenor, and Bonnie Oliphant, and a brother, William Baker.
A memorial gathering celebrating Beverly's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at 6 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 17, 2019