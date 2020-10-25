Beverly C. Gordy
of Lewes - Beverly Etta Clow Gordy, 85, died peacefully at home in the presence of her family on October 23, 2020., The daughter of the late Dolly M. Riggin Clow Miller and James H. Clow, Jr., she was born in Marion Station, Maryland in 1935. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard L. Gordy, Jr., her son, Howard L. Gordy, III, and her grandson, Elijah R. Gordy-Stith. She is survived by her two daughters, the Rev. Dr. Vicki Gordy-Stith and her husband, Bo, of Lewes, Delaware, and Dr. Laurie Gordy and her husband, Mike Hearn, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; three grandchildren who called her, "Nana:" Joy Gordy-Stith of Felton, Delaware, Eli Gordy-Stith of Claymont, Delaware, and Abby Hearn-Gordy of Marlborough, Massachusetts; as well as two sisters, a brother, and many nieces and nephews.
Earning her BSN from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in 1957, she became a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed working in a variety of settings, including homes, hospitals, schools, and public health. She also recruited community advocates for residents of Holly Center, an institution for developmentally disabled adults. She brought compassion and empathy to both her professional and personal lives.
Using food as a language of love, she shared her gifts of cooking and treats with friends, both human and furry, and she always made room at her table for others. Her bubbly personality brought laughter wherever she went. She loved church, especially singing in the choirs, playing piano, participating in United Methodist Women, and volunteering in the community.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury, Maryland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her service will be private and streamed on Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church, Planned Parenthood, or Hospice Foundation. Please visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com
to share stories and messages with the family.