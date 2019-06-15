|
Beverly (Bev) Rose McNamara
Mesquite, TX - Beverly (Bev) Rose McNamara died after a long illness on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Mesquite, Texas near her daughter Ann Cuddy, where she had moved in 2018 with her loving husband Julian Kanfer.
Bev was a beautiful person with great intelligence. She had a welcoming, friendly spirit and a ready laugh. She brought care, precision and excellence to everything she undertook, from running a household or starting a business, to remembering loved ones with cards and calls. She was a devoted mother to Edward (Libby), Alison, Jonathan and Ann (Blair) and doted on her grandchildren, Jessica, Declan and Campbell Rose, as well as her grandchildren through her second marriage, Addison, Slaten and Cressa.
Born February 28, 1933 in Salisbury, Maryland, Bev graduated from Wicomico ("Wi-Hi") High School in 1950, undertook two years of college then moved to Baltimore to work at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the Respiratory Physiology Clinical and Research Unit. She was then recruited to help set up the first pulmonary physiology lab at Winnipeg General Hospital in Canada. There she married her first husband Dr. Ted Cuddy, raised her children, and built a wide circle of friends and family. Before leaving medicine, she also worked on one of the first open heart surgery teams in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
After marrying Julian Kanfer, she opened her own vintage jewelry store, B + J Collectibles. Bev and Julian had a long and happy marriage, involving much travel, including a sabbatical year in Paris, France; a city they returned to and remembered often. A self-proclaimed "beach bum," Bev retired with Julian to Ormond Beach, Florida where they lived until 2018. Her carefree spirit and kind heart will be missed always by those who knew and loved her, including Max the cat, who brought much joy into Bev's final years.
Bev was predeceased by her parents Mary McNamara (nee Campbell) and Allison Christopher McNamara, stepmother Sadie McNamara and nephew Matthew McNamara. In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, she is survived by her brother and sister Edward McNamara and Gloria Jean Dill, niece Shannon Banks and cousin Marsha McNamara. A memorial will be held June 15 in Dallas, Texas. A donation in Bev's name may be made to the local Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Times on June 15, 2019