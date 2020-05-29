Bill Paul WeilandEden - Bill Paul Weiland 8/8/61 - 5/25/20A reserved man that deeply touched the souls of others that had the privilege of knowing him. His philosophy on life and understanding of the world found a horizon that we all strive to reach, but which few can grasp with such clarity. His knowledge of baseball history surpassed even the most seasoned statisticians of the game. His love was as deep as the forests, and his fascination with birds and simple pleasure of sitting around a fire painted a significant part of his character.His closest friends and family came to understand his philosophy, and they will forever carry his wisdom and heart of gold in their own hearts. He was an encyclopedia of names, times, places, and events. A lover of all animals, he found comfort in Nature and its creatures, and in return offered his own heart and soul back to them. He found solace in his dogs. One of his last wishes was to pet his dogs one last time.He is preceded in death by his father, William Weiland. He is survived by his mother Shirley Weiland, wife Chaille Weiland, son Billy Weiland, daughter Katie Weiland and her fiancé' Jake Hubbard, his sisters Kathy Pebley and her husband Rodney, Debi Rus and her husband Donald, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces, all of whom knew his character and soul in a special and unique way.