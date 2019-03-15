Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Services
Billy B. Truitt Obituary
Billy B. Truitt

Hebron - Billy B. Truitt 85, of Hebron passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born in Hebron he was the son of the late Thomas Gordon Truitt and Mary Cordrey Truitt.

After graduating from Hebron High School he was signed as a pitcher by the Pittsburg Pirates and played in the Canadian, Carolina, and Central Shore Baseball Leagues. In 1987 he was inducted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame and was an avid Baltimore Orioles Fan. Billy worked at Bond Bread, and Hebron Savings Bank until his retirement in 1995. He was a lifetime member of Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, lifetime member of Hebron Lions Club, and member of Nelsons United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors especially rabbit hunting with his beagles. He was an amazing man who overcame many obstacles and was an inspiration to others.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joann T. Truitt; children, Linda Blake (Paul), Vickie Whittington (Joey), and David Truitt (Patty); grandchildren, Adam Burns, Cody Whittington, Tommy Truitt, and Taylor Truitt; several nieces, a nephew, and his beloved beagles, Penny and Wheezer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Iris Varley and a brother, James Truitt.

A Celebration of Billy's Life will be held Sunday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main St in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rev. Jim Riley will officiate. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Billy to Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 300, Hebron, MD 21830, Hebron Lions Club, PO Box 514, Hebron, MD 21830, or Nelsons United Methodist Church, PO Box 254, Hebron, MD 21830.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2019
