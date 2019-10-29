|
Billy James Foreman
BERLIN - Berlin-Billy James Foreman (Dollar Bill), 65, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his Berlin home.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Williams A.M.E. Church in Newark, DE, where friends may view from two hours prior to service.
Interment will be in the Calvary U.M. Church Cemetery-Berlin, MD.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019