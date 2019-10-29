Services
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Williams A.M.E. Church
Newark, DE
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Williams A.M.E. Church
Newark, DE
Billy James Foreman

Billy James Foreman Obituary
Billy James Foreman

BERLIN - Berlin-Billy James Foreman (Dollar Bill), 65, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his Berlin home.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Williams A.M.E. Church in Newark, DE, where friends may view from two hours prior to service.

Interment will be in the Calvary U.M. Church Cemetery-Berlin, MD.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.

Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019
