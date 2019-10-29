|
|
Billye Powers
Nassawadox - Billye Sue Hopkins Powers, 75, wife of the late Richard Powers and a resident of Nassawadox, VA, formerly of Chincoteague, VA, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Exmore, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hopkins and the late Nellie Tucker Gardner. She was a retired clerk for the Chincoteague ABC Store.
She is survived by a son, Stewart Jenkins and his wife, Valerie, of Painter, VA; a daughter, Angela Renee Marshall of Parksley, VA; two sisters, Anne Gibbs of Virginia Beach, VA, and Betsy Jester and her husband, Wayne, of Florida; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Exmore Moose Lodge #683, P.O. Box 1227, Exmore, VA 23350 or Heritage Hall Healthcare Activities Fund, P.O. Box 176, Nassawadox, VA 23413.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019