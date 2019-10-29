Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Resources
More Obituaries for Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billye Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billye Powers Obituary
Billye Powers

Nassawadox - Billye Sue Hopkins Powers, 75, wife of the late Richard Powers and a resident of Nassawadox, VA, formerly of Chincoteague, VA, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Exmore, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hopkins and the late Nellie Tucker Gardner. She was a retired clerk for the Chincoteague ABC Store.

She is survived by a son, Stewart Jenkins and his wife, Valerie, of Painter, VA; a daughter, Angela Renee Marshall of Parksley, VA; two sisters, Anne Gibbs of Virginia Beach, VA, and Betsy Jester and her husband, Wayne, of Florida; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Exmore Moose Lodge #683, P.O. Box 1227, Exmore, VA 23350 or Heritage Hall Healthcare Activities Fund, P.O. Box 176, Nassawadox, VA 23413.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -