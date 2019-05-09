Bjorg Renee Powell



Salisbury - Bjorg Renee Powell, known as Renee, 62, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home with her loved ones by her side.



Born in Denton, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Paul Mowbray and Mary Katherine Bradley Mowbray.



She was an extraordinary Registered Nurse who had a lot of accomplishments throughout her career. Specifically, she was formerly the Director of the Communicable Disease Program for the Wicomico County Health Department, retiring in 2009 and then was most recently employed as a case manager for PRMC until 2018. She selflessly took care of her community of Wicomico County for 26 years. She loved reading, writing poetry, cooking for family functions, making her own flower arrangements, and especially her cat "Mosey". Until her health declined, she enjoyed exercising at the gym and traveling.



Bjorg is survived by her 3 daughters, Joy Renee Arnold (Joel) of Quantico, Cristy Lea Urbina of Hinesville, GA, and Emily Brooke Maas (Chris) of Apex, NC,; 5 grandchildren (Marcella, Anna, Lily, Brody, and Adeline); a brother, Phillip Mowbray (Donna) of Seaford; a sister, Lisa Davis of DE; father of her children, Jack Powell of Seaford; and her former mother-in-law, Alice Kiser of Seaford.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Aaron and Dennis Mowbray.



A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wicomico County Humane Society due to her extreme love of animals: 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on May 9, 2019