Salisbury - Bobbi J. Cooper, 66, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born on March 20, 1953 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of Robert and Edwina Kauffman. Bobbi was born and raised in Salisbury, graduated from James M. Bennett High School, and made many dear friends during her years working at Deer's Head State Hospital. She retired from the hospital in 2010. Bobbi spent her retirement years helping raise and spoil her grandchildren, as well as everyone around her. She had a huge heart for animals, especially caring for her four-legged fur babies Baxter and Gizmo, and supporting charitable causes for animals in need. Bobbi is survived by her husband, William "Bill" West; son, Jason M. Cooper, three grandsons, Tradd T. Cooper, Julian P. Cooper, Gage S. Cooper, sister, Judy (Lou) Rimbach, all of Salisbury, MD; brother, Jeffrey R. (Robin) Kauffman of Ocean City, MD; nephew, Scott A. (Tori) Wilkerson, grand-niece, Vera Noelle of Salisbury, MD; two cousins, Dean (Joan) Jenkins of Ocean City, MD, Ted (Pat) Jenkins of Myrtle Beach, SC; many other loving relatives and dear friends. Bobbi is preceded by her father, Robert "Bob" Kauffman and her mother, Edwina "Winnie" Kauffman. The family would like to thank and recognize Bobbi's outstanding caregivers, especially Dr. Justin Kucinski and staff.



A Celebration of Life in Bobbi's honor will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bobbi's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019